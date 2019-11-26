Not guilty plea in Oronoco assault and robbery

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Pine Island man is pleading not guilty to an Oronoco assault and robbery.
Matthew Christopher Riley, 19, is charged with 1st degree burglary and 1st degree aggravated robbery. He’s accused of assaulting a 21-year-old male outside his home in Oronoco on October 21, then entering the home and stealing marijuana and a video game console.
Police say some of the incident was captured on video.
No trial date has been set for Riley.
