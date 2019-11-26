Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Not guilty plea in Oronoco assault and robbery

Pine Island teen accused of October 21 crimes.

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 2:32 PM
Updated: Nov 26, 2019 2:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Pine Island man is pleading not guilty to an Oronoco assault and robbery.

Matthew Christopher Riley, 19, is charged with 1st degree burglary and 1st degree aggravated robbery. He’s accused of assaulting a 21-year-old male outside his home in Oronoco on October 21, then entering the home and stealing marijuana and a video game console.

Police say some of the incident was captured on video.

No trial date has been set for Riley.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Winter Storm Warnings Issued
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

chris ray of sunshine

Image

MNDOT snow plow prep

Image

Tuesday afternoon storm update

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Looking at today's threat for winter weather

Image

City of Byron one step closer to playground

Image

New donation requirements

Image

MN-DOT preparing for snow just before Thankgiving holiday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Where and when will the snow fall?

Image

Packers start hot on the road

Community Events