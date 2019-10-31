Not guilty plea in Olmsted County sex abuse case

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A St. Charles man is pleading not guilty to child sex crimes in Olmsted County.
Sean Robert Eckoldt, 29, was arrested in May and charged with three counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Authorities say the crimes occurred in Marion Township and the victim was sexually assaulted over the court of three years.
Court records do not show a trial date has been set for Eckoldt. He remains in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $150,000 bond.
