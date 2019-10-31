Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Not guilty plea in Olmsted County sex abuse case

St. Charles man arrested in May.

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 4:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A St. Charles man is pleading not guilty to child sex crimes in Olmsted County.

Sean Robert Eckoldt, 29, was arrested in May and charged with three counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Authorities say the crimes occurred in Marion Township and the victim was sexually assaulted over the court of three years.

Court records do not show a trial date has been set for Eckoldt. He remains in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $150,000 bond.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Halloween looking a lot less scary but staying very cold
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Feehan Tour

Image

Fashion for a Cure

Image

Bullying in Schools

Image

MN ACT Scores

Image

West Hancock High School receiving donated equipment from IMT

Image

Halloween Forecast

Image

Construction season coming to an end

Image

Volunteer drivers needed

Image

RCTC wrestling preview

Image

Atrium renovation at St. Mary's

Community Events