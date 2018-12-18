Not guilty plea in North Iowa check forgery

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of forging checks in North Iowa is pleading not guilty.

Taylor Gordon Maricle, 23, formerly of Austin and now living in Clear Lake, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, check forgery, possession of meth, and possession of Viagra without a prescription. He was arrested after Mason City police were called to Shopko on November 27 for a shoplifting complaint.

Authorities say Maricle was found with meth, a Viagra pill, and someone else’s checkbook. Police say they believe he used it to write several checks over a two-week period.

Maricle is set to stand trial starting January 29.