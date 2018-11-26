Not guilty plea in North Iowa chase

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Man arrested after a high-speed chase is pleading not guilty.

Sean Daniel Wendling, 51 of Mason City, is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, eluding, and 1st degree theft. He was arrested on October 28 after a pursuit through Floyd County that involved the Floyd and Mitchell county sheriff’s offices, the Charles City Police Department, and the Iowa State Patrol.

Authorities say the car Wendling was driving was reported stolen out of Kansas and he was found with multiple baggies of methamphetamine.

No trial date has been set.