Not guilty plea in North Iowa chase

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A man arrested after a multi-county chase through North Iowa is pleading not guilty.

Phillip Franklin Abbot, 58 of Forest City, is facing a charge of eluding after an incident on the night of August 28. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy attempted to pull Abbott over and that led to a pursuit through several counties where Abbott nearly crashed into another deputy and his vehicle.

Authorities say the chase lasted about 30 minutes and ended with Abbott driving into the Winnebago county Jail parking lot and being arrested.

His trial is scheduled to begin on December 12.