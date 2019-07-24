Not guilty plea in Mason City death threat case

MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial is set for a man accused of making a death threat.

King Allah James, 29 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to 1st degree harassment. Police say he followed a woman into the parking lot of MercyOne-North Iowa Medical Center on June 30 and told the woman he was going to “shoot and kill her.”

James claims he has witnesses who will testify he was asleep in his home when the threat allegedly occurred and has asked that police and prosecutors be limited in their contact with his alibi witnesses. Online court records do not list any ruling yet on that request.

Law enforcement says it has witnesses and security video as evidence of James’s crime.

His trial is now scheduled to begin on September 10.