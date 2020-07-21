Not guilty plea in Manly stabbing

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered over a Worth County stabbing.

Kyle Jacob Orlowski, 33 of Manly, is charged with assault. His trial is scheduled to begin on December 9.

The Manly Police Department says Orlowski stabbed another Manly resident in the right hip on May 5. After the victim showed up at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, officers went to the victim’s home and say they found a significant amount of blood.

Police say their investigation led to Orlowski admitting he stabbed the victim once.