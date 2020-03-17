Clear
Not guilty plea in Hancock County meth arrest

Crystal Cook
Woman accused of dealing the drug.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 3:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – A Belmond woman is pleading not guilty to drug charges that arose after a traffic accident near Garner.

Crystal Marie Cook, 40, is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine. Her trial is scheduled to begin on June 10.

Authorities say Cook and another person walked away from a January 31 accident on Highway 18. Court documents state a fanny pack found at the accident site held over six grams of meth and a check of Cook’s cell phone led them to believe she was dealing the drug.

She’s accused of soliciting 14 grams of meth between January 29 and February 5 and of having a photo of .48 grams on a digital scale.

