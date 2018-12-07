Not guilty plea in Hancock County jewelry theft

GARNER, Iowa – An accused jewelry thief is pleading not guilty.
Tiffany Leanne Clayton, 30 of Jacksonville, IL, is now set to stand trial starting January 23, 2019, on 2nd degree theft in Hancock County. Authorities say she stole an estimated $9,450 worth of jewelry while staying at a home in Goodell between December 2017 and February 2018.
Law enforcement says the jewelry wound up being pawned by Clayton and some of her friends.
