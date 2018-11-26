Not guilty plea in Floyd county bat attack

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered in a baseball bat attack.
Jason Ward Cagley, 35 of Charles City, is charged with 2nd degree burglary, willful injury resulting in serious injury, and assault while participating in a felony for an October 28 incident in the 600 block of S. Jackson. Authorities say he illegally entered an occupied vehicle and hit one of the occupants with a baseball bat.
No trial date has been set.
