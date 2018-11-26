Clear

Not guilty plea in Floyd county bat attack

No trial date has been set.

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 2:54 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered in a baseball bat attack.

Jason Ward Cagley, 35 of Charles City, is charged with 2nd degree burglary, willful injury resulting in serious injury, and assault while participating in a felony for an October 28 incident in the 600 block of S. Jackson. Authorities say he illegally entered an occupied vehicle and hit one of the occupants with a baseball bat.

No trial date has been set.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 2°
Albert Lea
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 4°
Austin
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 3°
Flurry chances will continue into the night alongside cloudy skies.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money - Tips on getting your first credit card

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Love Over Fear event

Image

Opening weekend for Castle Community

Image

Shop Local First Campaign

Image

Your Sunday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

5K Run

Image

Trail dedicated in Rochester

Image

Small Business Saturday

Image

IOWA SMALL BIZ SATURDAY

Community Events