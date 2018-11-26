Not guilty plea in Floyd County child sex abuse

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Nora Springs man is pleading not guilty to three counts of 2nd degree sexual abuse.

Aaron Leroy Olson, 35, is accused of showing pornography to and sexually abusing a five-year-old female on three occasions between January 1 and November 8. He was arrested on November 9.

Olson is also charged with possession of marijuana-1st offense.

He entered not guilty pleas to all charges Monday in Floyd County District Court. No trial date has been set.