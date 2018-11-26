CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Nora Springs man is pleading not guilty to three counts of 2nd degree sexual abuse.
Aaron Leroy Olson, 35, is accused of showing pornography to and sexually abusing a five-year-old female on three occasions between January 1 and November 8. He was arrested on November 9.
Olson is also charged with possession of marijuana-1st offense.
He entered not guilty pleas to all charges Monday in Floyd County District Court. No trial date has been set.
Related Content
- Not guilty plea in Floyd County child sex abuse
- Guilty plea in Wright County sex abuse
- Guilty pleas in Floyd County farm burglary
- Guilty plea in Floyd County bank embezzlement
- Floyd County sex abuser sentenced to prison
- Not guilty plea in Chickasaw County sex abuse
- Not guilty plea in Worth County sex abuse
- Guilty plea in Howard county sex abuse case
- Guilty plea in Dodge County sex abuse case
- Not guilty plea in Floyd county bat attack
Scroll for more content...