Not guilty plea in Floyd County child sex abuse

Authorities say the victim was five years old.

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 5:31 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Nora Springs man is pleading not guilty to three counts of 2nd degree sexual abuse.

Aaron Leroy Olson, 35, is accused of showing pornography to and sexually abusing a five-year-old female on three occasions between January 1 and November 8. He was arrested on November 9.

Olson is also charged with possession of marijuana-1st offense.

He entered not guilty pleas to all charges Monday in Floyd County District Court. No trial date has been set.

