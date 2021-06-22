Not guilty plea in Charles City apartment break-in

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered over a Charles City apartment break-in.

Parelle Doran Hayslett, 25 of Charles City, is now scheduled to stand trial on August3.

Hayslett was charged with second-degree burglary after law enforcement said Hayslett went to an apartment in the 500 block of Hulin Street in Charles City on April 25 and kicked in the front door, breaking the deadbolt and the frame.

Hayslett allegedly then tried to force open the bedroom door while making statements about killing someone if he got inside.

Authorities say someone in the bedroom held the door shut and called 911.