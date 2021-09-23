Not guilty plea in Cerro Gordo County collision that injured two

MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is filed in a collision that injured two people.

Kade Levern Hambly, 21 of Mason City, is pleading not guilty to OWI-2nd offense and driving without a license. His trial is scheduled to begin on December 7.

The Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office says Hambly was behind the wheel on June 16 when his truck collided with another vehicle at the intersection of 265th Street and Vine Avenue. Hambly is accused of not stopping at the stop sign.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment.