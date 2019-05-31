Clear
Not guilty plea in Buffalo Center stabbing

Woman cut in the neck with a pocket knife.

Posted: May 31, 2019 11:03 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man is pleading not guilty in a North Iowa stabbing.

Joe Anthony Garcia, 31 of Wells, MN, is charged with willful injury for an April 30 incident in Buffalo Center. Authorities say he stabbed a woman in the neck with the blade of a pocket knife. The victim was treated for her wound by Buffalo Center EMS.

Garcia is now set to stand trial beginning July 17.

