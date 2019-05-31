FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man is pleading not guilty in a North Iowa stabbing.
Joe Anthony Garcia, 31 of Wells, MN, is charged with willful injury for an April 30 incident in Buffalo Center. Authorities say he stabbed a woman in the neck with the blade of a pocket knife. The victim was treated for her wound by Buffalo Center EMS.
Garcia is now set to stand trial beginning July 17.
Related Content
- Not guilty plea in Buffalo Center stabbing
- Plea deal in Buffalo Center sex abuse case
- Guilty plea in Albert Lea stabbing
- Buffalo Center man pleads not guilty to burglary and assault
- New superintendent named in Buffalo Center
- Buffalo Center man sentenced for bar parking lot incident
- 19-year-old arrested for drugs in Buffalo Center
- Guilty plea in summer burglary
- Guilty plea in Byron standoff
- Guilty plea in Zumbrota shooting
Scroll for more content...