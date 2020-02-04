Not guilty plea in Bremer County neglect death

WAVERLY, Iowa – A Tripoli woman will stand trial in the death of a dependent woman who was badly neglected.

Debra Ann Kleppe, 56, is charged with non-support of an adult dependent for the May 2019 death of Sylvia Schwrein, 77 of rural Sumner. Authorities say Kleppe had medical power of attorney for Schwerin and failed to get her necessary treatment after Schwerin was badly scalded.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office says Schwerin suffered scald burns to about 20 percent of her body on May 10 and did not receive any care until she was taken to Community Memorial Hospital on May 29. It is believed the burns happened accidentally but an autopsy says they were a contributing factor in Schwerin’s death.

Kleppe’s trial is scheduled to begin on March 12.