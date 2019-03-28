Not guilty plea for Mower Co. man accused of stabbing a woman several times

AUSTIN, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered in a Mower county stabbing.

Ernesto Albarran, also known as Javier Caraballo, is accused of stabbing a woman several times on March 11 in Austin. A trial on charges of 1st degree attempted murder, 2nd degree attempted murder, and 1st degree assault is now set to begin on September 9.

According to court documents, Albarran stabbed his victim in the chest, neck, and right arm and had a blood-alcohol content nearly three times the legal limit when he was arrested.

Austin police say they found the woman covered in blood with Albarran, 49 of Austin, leaning over her.