Not guilty plea in Austin attempted murder case

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Chicago man is pleading not guilty to attempted murder and assault in Mower County.

Raul Zavala Jr., 27, was arrested June 21 after Austin police responded to a report of gunfire in the 1800 block of 4th Avenue NW. Investigators say Zavala was arguing with another man when it escalated to a fight where Zavala stabbed the other man in the ear and several times in the back. Witnesses say Zavala also fired a gun during the confrontation and a bullet hole was found in a door frame between the dining room and the garage.

Zavala says he defended himself after getting hit in the head with a beer bottle. Police say both Zavala and another man in the home had blood on them and there was blood all over the floor.

He’s pleaded not guilty to 1st degree attempted murder, two counts of 1st degree assault, and two counts of 2nd degree assault. A trial is scheduled to begin on November 2.