Not guilty plea in Austin attempted murder case

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman accused of attempted murder after a hit-and-run collision is pleading not guilty.

Tori Jersusha-Ann Ward, 20 of Dodge Center, is charged with 1st and 2nd degree attempted murder and 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Austin police say she hit a 19-year-old man at the intersection of 2nd Avenue SE and 1st Street SE on July 19 and then drove off.

The victim told officers he had broken up with Ward the evening of July 18 and she had been following him around for several hours while he was on his skateboard. The victim says he was in the middle of the road and tried to avoid Ward’s car but believes she intentionally ran into him at about 45 miles per hour.

The victim was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for treatment of substantial injuries.

Police arrested Ward on July 23. Her trial is now set to begin on January 6, 2020.