Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Not guilty plea in Albert Lea box cutter attack

Yolanda Hulett Yolanda Hulett

Police say woman assaulted her husband.

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 2:58 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A woman is pleading not guilty to threatening her husband with a box cutter.

Yolanda Eulia Renett Hulett, 44 of Albert Lea, was arrested on February 11 and charged with 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Hulett is accused of cutting up her husband’s clothes with a box cutter, then chasing him with the box cutter while yelling “I’m going to kill you” after her husband deflated an air mattress with a fork.

Court documents say after her husband ran away, Hulett slashed the front tires of his car until the box cutter broke. Police say Hulett admitted to being under the influence of alcohol when she was arrested.

Hulett pleaded not guilty Thursday. Her trial is due to begin on June 18.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 10°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 5°
We're tracking a messy wintry mixture lasting through the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local brewery needs people to stop bringing in outside alcohol

Image

Another snowfall another clean up

Image

Tracking a Wintry Mess for the Weekend

Image

Free sleds

Image

Hy-Vee sled giveaway

Image

Mohawks, local teams headed to state

Image

Updates coming to RST

Image

New Rochester Police Captain

Image

Clearing snow out of the Cul-de-sacs

Image

RST Taxi license revoked

Community Events