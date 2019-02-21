Not guilty plea in Albert Lea box cutter attack

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A woman is pleading not guilty to threatening her husband with a box cutter.

Yolanda Eulia Renett Hulett, 44 of Albert Lea, was arrested on February 11 and charged with 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Hulett is accused of cutting up her husband’s clothes with a box cutter, then chasing him with the box cutter while yelling “I’m going to kill you” after her husband deflated an air mattress with a fork.

Court documents say after her husband ran away, Hulett slashed the front tires of his car until the box cutter broke. Police say Hulett admitted to being under the influence of alcohol when she was arrested.

Hulett pleaded not guilty Thursday. Her trial is due to begin on June 18.