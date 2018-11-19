Clear

Not guilty plea in 150 mph pursuit

Cresco man accused of dangerous chase in September.

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 9:53 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CRESCO, Iowa – A man arrested after a chase that hit speeds of over 140 miles an hour is pleading not guilty.

Alexander Douglas Blaess, 29 of Cresco, is charged with eluding and driving while barred. He’s accused of leading law enforcement on a chase from Winneshiek County into Howard County on September 28. An Iowa State Patrol trooper reported Blaess going over 140 miles per hour and a passenger in Blaess’ vehicle reportedly said they went faster than 150 miles per hour.

Blaess pleaded not guilty Monday and is scheduled to stand trial on January 9, 2019, in Howard County District Court.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 10°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 9°
Clouds will continue as temperatures get cold yet again tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lourdes' Girls Hockey off to Fast Start

Image

Stewartville Girl's Basketball Builds for Now and the Future

Image

PrairieCare is expanding

Image

DMC market analysis study

Image

Big decisions at city council

Image

Background checks & teachers

Image

Service dog in training

Image

Thanksgiving gas prices

Image

School ban lifted on water bottles

Image

New agriculture program to come to Clear Lake

Community Events