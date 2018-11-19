Not guilty plea in 150 mph pursuit

CRESCO, Iowa – A man arrested after a chase that hit speeds of over 140 miles an hour is pleading not guilty.
Alexander Douglas Blaess, 29 of Cresco, is charged with eluding and driving while barred. He’s accused of leading law enforcement on a chase from Winneshiek County into Howard County on September 28. An Iowa State Patrol trooper reported Blaess going over 140 miles per hour and a passenger in Blaess’ vehicle reportedly said they went faster than 150 miles per hour.
Blaess pleaded not guilty Monday and is scheduled to stand trial on January 9, 2019, in Howard County District Court.
