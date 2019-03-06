Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Male found dead on Olmsted County road had multiple gunshot wounds Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Not guilty plea in 130 mph chase

Travis Coleman Travis Coleman

State Patrol says Davenport man had to be rammed to stop his escape.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 12:53 PM
Updated: Mar. 6, 2019 12:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Davenport man arrested after a high speed pursuit on the Avenue of the Saints is pleading not guilty.

Travis Deon Coleman, 38, is charged with eluding, OWI-1st offense, and possession of marijuana-1st offense. He’s accused of speeding away at 130 miles per hour from a state trooper on January 27 and trying to take the exit on Mallard Avenue (Eisenhower exit).

Authorities say Coleman went through the top of the overpass, lost contro,l and hit the gate used to close the interstate.

The State Patrol says even after that, Coleman still tried to drive away and the state trooper had to ram his vehicle to stop him.
Coleman’s trial is scheduled to start on April 2 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 2°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 5°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 8°
Charles City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -3°
We continue to track below average temps and a messy weekend ahead.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Light Snow Showers Thursday

Image

Highway 14 Project moves forward

Image

Survey results are in

Image

Big agenda at Mason City City Council

Image

Playoff basketball highlights from Tuesday

Image

Helping Music Man Square

Image

State basketball: Bishop Garrigan vs. Montezuma

Image

State basketball: Clear Lake vs. West Delaware

Image

Walz announces clean energy plan

Image

Clear Lake Boys Writing History

Community Events