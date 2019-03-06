Not guilty plea in 130 mph chase

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Davenport man arrested after a high speed pursuit on the Avenue of the Saints is pleading not guilty.

Travis Deon Coleman, 38, is charged with eluding, OWI-1st offense, and possession of marijuana-1st offense. He’s accused of speeding away at 130 miles per hour from a state trooper on January 27 and trying to take the exit on Mallard Avenue (Eisenhower exit).

Authorities say Coleman went through the top of the overpass, lost contro,l and hit the gate used to close the interstate.

The State Patrol says even after that, Coleman still tried to drive away and the state trooper had to ram his vehicle to stop him.

Coleman’s trial is scheduled to start on April 2 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.