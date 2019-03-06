Not guilty plea in 100 mph Floyd County chase

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A 100 mile per hour chase through Floyd County is going to trial.

Wayne Cage Watson, 55 of Iowa City, was arrested the evening of February 1 and charged with eluding, OWI-2nd offense, and driving while revoked. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says he sped away from deputies and eventually went into a ditch in the 2100 block of 210th Street.

Watson is pleading not guilty and is due to stand trial starting April 18.