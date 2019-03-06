Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Male found dead on Olmsted County road had multiple gunshot wounds Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Not guilty plea in 100 mph Floyd County chase

Wayne Watson Wayne Watson

Iowa City man to stand trial in April.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 1:32 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A 100 mile per hour chase through Floyd County is going to trial.

Wayne Cage Watson, 55 of Iowa City, was arrested the evening of February 1 and charged with eluding, OWI-2nd offense, and driving while revoked. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says he sped away from deputies and eventually went into a ditch in the 2100 block of 210th Street.

Watson is pleading not guilty and is due to stand trial starting April 18.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 2°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 5°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 8°
Charles City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -3°
We continue to track below average temps and a messy weekend ahead.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Light Snow Showers Thursday

Image

Highway 14 Project moves forward

Image

Survey results are in

Image

Big agenda at Mason City City Council

Image

Playoff basketball highlights from Tuesday

Image

Helping Music Man Square

Image

State basketball: Bishop Garrigan vs. Montezuma

Image

State basketball: Clear Lake vs. West Delaware

Image

Walz announces clean energy plan

Image

Clear Lake Boys Writing History

Community Events