Not guilty plea from woman accused of crashing into the Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The woman accused of turning the front of the Mayo Civic Center into a demolition derby is pleading not guilty.

Jamie Lea Copeland, 36 of Rochester, is charged with 2nd and 4th degree assault, two counts of 1st degree property damage, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and criminal vehicular operation.

Police say Copeland entered the Civic Center a little after 4 am on April 23 and asked if any beds were available. A witness say Copeland than left the center and about 25 minutes later crashed a van directly into the front doors of the Civic Center, then backed up and smashed through the entrance again.

Police say Copeland then exited the van, went into the building, and began flipping tables over. Authorities say Copeland then got back into the van and crashed into a police vehicle four times while driving away.

After a short pursuit involving multiple officer, Copeland was arrested. Police say she was flailing and screaming when she was taken into custody. Court documents state a meth pipe was found in Copeland’s purse and an open bottle of alcohol was in the van.

No trial date has been set.