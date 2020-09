MASON CITY, Iowa – The man accused of crashing his car into a house is pleading not guilty.

Trace J. Kessler, 22 of Manly, is charged with operating while intoxicated-1st offense. He was arrested after Mason City police say he crashed his car into a home on the corner of Federal Avenue and 7th Street NW on August 10.

Kessler is scheduled to stand trial starting January 5.