Clear

Not guilty plea from man accused of being drunk for a custody exchange

Chatfield man charged with two counts of DWI.

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 2:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Chatfield man accused of being drunk while picking up some children is pleading not guilty.

Brandon Adler, 23 of Chatfield, is charged with two counts of DWI. He was arrested at Striker’s Lounge in Stewartville on March 24 after picking up some children from their father. Authorities say Adler met the father for a custody exchange in the American Legion parking lot.

According to court documents, the father noticed Adler smelling of alcohol and called law enforcement after Adler almost got hit while pulling out of the lot. Authorities say a breath test showed Adler with a blood alcohol level of .157.

A trial is scheduled to begin on October 21.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Rochester
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Tracking our severe potential tonight and Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Potentially Severe Storms Tonight and Overnight

Storm Team 3: Heat index near 100 this weekend

StormTeam 3: Another day, another chance for severe weather; heat on the way

Image

Humboldt softball player battles cancer

Image

Ice Cream Rules Rochesterfest

Image

How do the homeless stay cool in the heat?

Image

Farmers learn about 2018 Farm Bill

Image

Man shot in Rochester

Image

Baseball highlights from Tuesday

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 6/25

Community Events