Not guilty plea from man accused of being drunk for a custody exchange

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Chatfield man accused of being drunk while picking up some children is pleading not guilty.

Brandon Adler, 23 of Chatfield, is charged with two counts of DWI. He was arrested at Striker’s Lounge in Stewartville on March 24 after picking up some children from their father. Authorities say Adler met the father for a custody exchange in the American Legion parking lot.

According to court documents, the father noticed Adler smelling of alcohol and called law enforcement after Adler almost got hit while pulling out of the lot. Authorities say a breath test showed Adler with a blood alcohol level of .157.

A trial is scheduled to begin on October 21.