MASON CITY, Iowa – An accused truck thief is pleading not guilty.
James Grant Dulude, 30 of Mason City, is charged with operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was arrested the morning of November 26 after a traffic stop. Authorities say Dulude tried to run away but was quickly caught.
Officers say the truck he had been driving was reported stolen that day from River City Fence Co.
Dulude is scheduled to stand trial starting January 29, 2019.
Related Content
- Not guilty plea from accused truck thief
- Not guilty plea from accused car thief
- Accused car thief pleads guilty
- Accused pig thief pleads guilty
- Accused change thief pleads not guilty
- Not guilty plea in stolen truck case
- Rochester mail thief takes a plea deal
- Accused mail thief pleads guilty in Hancock County
- Tool thief pleads guilty in Winnebago County
- Guilty plea in summer burglary
Scroll for more content...