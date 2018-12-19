Clear
Not guilty plea from accused truck thief

Mason City man to stand trial in January.

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 12:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – An accused truck thief is pleading not guilty.

James Grant Dulude, 30 of Mason City, is charged with operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was arrested the morning of November 26 after a traffic stop. Authorities say Dulude tried to run away but was quickly caught.

Officers say the truck he had been driving was reported stolen that day from River City Fence Co.

Dulude is scheduled to stand trial starting January 29, 2019.

