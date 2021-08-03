Not guilty plea from accused Mason City stabber

MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered over a break-in and stabbing.

Nicolas Duarte, 22 of Mason City, is charged with first-degree burglary for the June 18 incident in the 400 block of N. Madison Avenue. He’s accused of kicking open the door to an apartment and attempting to stab someone in the chest.

Mason City police say Duarte did seriously wound his victim in the arm.

A trial is now set to start on September 20 in Cerro Gordo County District Court. County records indicate Duarte remains in the Olmsted County Jail on $25,000 bond.