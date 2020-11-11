Not guilty plea from Rochester man accused of smashing into 2 parked cars

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of crashing into some parked cars as he tried to escape a traffic stop is pleading not guilty.

Devin Scott Garrison, 27 of Rochester, is charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and DWI. He was arrested on June 17.

Rochester police say Garrison refused to pull over for an officer, passed another car on the right when entering Silver Lake Park, and then hit a parked car. Police say Garrison tried to drive away and hit another parked car twice before being taken into custody.

No trial date has been set in this case.