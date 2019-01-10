Not guilty plea for thousands of dollars in forged checks

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman accused of writing thousands of dollars in bad and forged checks is pleading not guilty.

Dixie Lou Denhof, 39 of Austin, is charged with issuing a dishonored check, 5th degree drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and check forgery. She was arrested the evening of December 17, 2018, after Austin police were called to Runnings about a woman writing bad checks.

Police say store employees pointed out Denhof as a woman who had previously written $576.99 worth of checks to the store that had been returned for insufficient funds. Police say when they attempted to speak with Denhof, she ignored them. When officers arrested her, they say Denhof started yelling and swearing and threatening suicide.

Police say a search of Denhof’s purse found a small amount of heroin, a methamphetamine pipe, and two forged checks for $1,900. Officers say when Denhof was questioned, she admitted writing three other forged checks totaling $1,882.35.

Denhof entered not guilty pleas Thursday. Her trial is scheduled for July 8.