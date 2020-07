ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Pine Island man is pleading not guilty to receiving stolen property and drug possession.

Todd Lee Walker, 52, is accused of storing a stolen trailer, ATV, and a Ranger UTV in exchange for methamphetamine. He was arrested on October 7, 2019, after an investigation by the Olmsted County and Fillmore County sheriff’s offices.

Law enforcement says the GPS tracker on the Ranger led them to a location in Genova where the stolen items and 8.4 grams of meth were found.