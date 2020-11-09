Not guilty plea entered over Nora Springs meth and LSD

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered by a Rudd man facing serious drug charges.

Matthew John Stiles, 34, is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver LSD.

Law enforcement says it found meth, LSD, a digital gram scale, packaging material, and a large amount of cash when it searched the Nora Springs home where Stiles was living on June 1.

A trial is scheduled to start on December 8 in Floyd County District Court. Possession with intent to deliver is punishable by up to 10 years in prison in Iowa.