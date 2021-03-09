Not guilty plea entered in stalking case involving a tracking device

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man suspected of planting a tracking device in a woman’s vehicle is pleading not guilty.

Michael Vincent Erickson, 43 of Zumbrota, was arrested in December 2020 and charged with felony stalking and two counts of misdemeanor harassment. Law enforcement says a woman from Marion Township reported that Erickson, with whom she had had a relationship, was repeatedly sending her emails and following her.

The woman says she then noticed Erickson everywhere she went and a tracking device was found in her vehicle’s diagnostic port.

Erickson entered a not guilty plea Tuesday. No trial date has been set.