Not guilty plea entered in rural Fillmore County drug raid

PRESTON, Minn. – One person arrested in a rural Fillmore County drug bust is pleading not guilty.

Angela Marie Chamberlain, 44 of Neillsville, Wisconsin, entered a not guilty plea Monday to 3rd degree drug possession, storing methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a child, and two counts of 5th degree drug possession.

Chamberlain, also known as Angela Butterfield and Angela Turnmire, was arrested on July 2 after the Southeastern Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team raised a building in the 10000 block of County Road 113 in the village of Prosper. Court documents state more than 10 grams of meth and a trace amount of cocaine was found.

No trial date has been set for Chamberlain.

Also arrested in the raid was Ted John Lord, 60 of Prosper. He has not entered a plea to charges of 3rd degree drug possession, storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child, and 5th degree drug possession.