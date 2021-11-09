Not guilty plea entered in fatal Mason City shooting

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Chicago man accused of a Mason City murder is pleading not guilty.

Jelani Armon Faulk, 25, is charged with the fatal shooting of Christopher Tucker, 35 of Garner.

Investigators say Tucker was shot multiple times on October 3 in Mason City and later died of his wounds. Mason City police say Faulk was then himself shot after reportedly pointing his handgun at an officer.

Faulk was hospitalized before being taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

His trial for first-degree murder and interference with official acts is scheduled to start on January 25, 2022.