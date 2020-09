EMMETSBURG, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered in a northern Iowa murder case.

Allan Michael Dean Schwidder, 29 of Lake Park, is charged with 1st degree murder in the death of Rollin J. Bontrager, 27 of Washington. Bontrager’s body was pulled from Virgin Lake, south of Ruthven, on July 22.

Authorities say Schwidder beat Bontrager to death with a pair of bolt cutters.

No trial date has been set.