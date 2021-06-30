Not guilty plea entered in Mason City apartment stabbing

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of a stabbing at a Mason City apartment complex is pleading not guilty.

Arissa Marie Ledvina, 23 of Mason City, is charged with willful injury causing serious injury, going armed with intent, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

Mason City police say Ledvina went to an apartment in the 300 block of 1st Street SW on May 23. Ledvina allegedly demanded the door be opened and when it was, she attacked someone inside with her fists and a large knife. Police say a female victim was stabbed in the head and arms and required stitches.

Ledvina’s trial is scheduled to start on September 21.