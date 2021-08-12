Not guilty plea entered in Austin murder case

AUSTIN, Minn. – The man arrested in South Dakota for a murder in Mower County is pleading not guilty.

Miguel Nunez Jr., 18 of Sioux Falls, is charged with second-degree murder for the killing of David Harris, 45, in Austin on June 5.

Investigators say Nunez shot Harris multiple times in the chest during an attempted drug robbery. He then left the scene and was apprehended July 15 in Sioux Falls. Authorities say Nunez was found hiding in an attic.

No trial date has been set. Nunez’ next court hearing is scheduled for September 24. He remains in the Mower County Jail on $500,000 bond.