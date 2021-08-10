Not guilty plea to attempted stabbing in Mitchell County

OSAGE, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered for an alleged stabbing attempt in Mitchell County.

Rodney Clyde Devore, 55 of Osage, is pleading not guilty to assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon. He’s accused of trying to attack someone with a pocket knife on July 17 after giving that person a ride home from a bar.

Investigators say Devore’s girlfriend grabbed his arm to stop him from stabbing his victim.

A trial is scheduled to start on September 22. Authorities say the attempted attack appears to have been unprovoked.