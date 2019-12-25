Not exactly a white Christmas with warm temperatures

MASON CITY, Iowa - Record warm temperatures have melted much of the snow, making what could have been a white Christmas, more like a brown Christmas.

At Parker's Woods in Mason City, the Sharp and Bement families were letting the kids enjoy a little time outside in the park.

Drew Sharp said, "It's not bad. I work outside. I'm in construction so it's a nice change versus the really cold air that was there for a little while."

It was actually colder on Halloween this year. Mason City hit 36 degrees that day and Rochester was at a chilly 33.

With a winter storm on the way this weekend, Sharp was a little concerned about his drive back to Sioux Falls. Amie Bement wasn't too concerned about her flight back to California getting delayed. She said, "I don't think so. I think we're flexible and we're ready."