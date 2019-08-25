NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Worth County woman gets probation for drug dealing.
Theresa Mae Book, 34 of Northwood, has been sentenced to three to five years of probation after pleading guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
Authorities say a search on August 15, 2018, involving Book found 12 grams of meth, marijuana, multiple drug pipes, and a needle.
Related Content
- Northwood woman sentenced for dealing meth
- Mason City woman sentenced for meth dealing
- Northwood man pleads guilty to meth possession
- Rudd woman sentenced for meth
- Rochester woman sentenced for meth
- Duo sentenced for dealing meth in Rochester
- Ventura woman pleads guilty to dealing meth
- Northwood man pleads not guilty to Mason City meth crime
- Man pleads guilty to meth possession in Northwood
- Cresco woman sentenced for meth possession
Scroll for more content...