NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Worth County woman is sentenced for stealing from the Diamond Jo Casino.

Sarah Elizabeth Daniel, 45 of Northwood, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of third-degree theft. She was ordered to spend two years on supervised probation and pay $3,845 in restitution.

Daniels was charged with second-degree theft for stealing that money while working at the Casino between June 27 and July 18 of 2020. Investigators say Daniel was seen taking money from a cash drawer.