Northwood woman pleads not guilty over phony cancer claim

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A woman accused of pretending she had cancer is pleading not guilty.

Jennifer Hope Mikesell, 43 of Northwood, is now scheduled to stand trial in Worth County District Court on April 1 for ongoing criminal conduct, 2nd degree theft, and five counts of forgery.

Authorities say Mikesell falsely claimed to be getting cancer treatments at Mayo Health Systems in Rochester and had received donations of money, food, other supplies, and a bedroom makeover from My Happy Haven in October 2019.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says it was assisted in this investigation by DCI, Albert Lea Police Department, Osage Police Department, and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Broward County Florida.