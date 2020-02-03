Clear

Northwood woman pleads not guilty over phony cancer claim

Accused of receiving cash and other benefits because of that lie.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 2:20 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A woman accused of pretending she had cancer is pleading not guilty.

Jennifer Hope Mikesell, 43 of Northwood, is now scheduled to stand trial in Worth County District Court on April 1 for ongoing criminal conduct, 2nd degree theft, and five counts of forgery.

Authorities say Mikesell falsely claimed to be getting cancer treatments at Mayo Health Systems in Rochester and had received donations of money, food, other supplies, and a bedroom makeover from My Happy Haven in October 2019.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says it was assisted in this investigation by DCI, Albert Lea Police Department, Osage Police Department, and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Broward County Florida.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 18°
Temperatures cool back to normal this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

Why the Caucuses matter in MN

Image

Breaking down the Iowa Caucuses

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: After a weekend warm-up, cooler air returns

Image

Sean Weather 2/2

Image

Southeastern Minnesota man preps for Iditarod

Image

Iowa Caucus Preview

Image

Sean Weather 2/1

Image

New Austin Community Recreation Center YMCA opens on Monday

Community Events