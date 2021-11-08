Northwood teen pleads not guilty to gas station burglaries

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A teen accused of burglarizing a Worth County gas station is pleading not guilty.

Samuel James Crotty, 19 of Northwood, is charged with first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree attempted burglary.

Investigators say Crotty broke into a gas station in the 700 block of 8th Street N on August 16 and then again two days later. Court documents state the two burglaries left the gas station door broken, an ATM damaged, laptops and gas pump controls damaged, and items such as lighters, earbuds, sunglasses, and vaping devices missing.

Crotty is now scheduled to stand trial beginning January 19.