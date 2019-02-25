Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Northwood residents help rescue stranded drivers

Several snowmobilers help rescue stranded drivers in Iowa.

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 11:18 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

NORTHWOOD, Iowa- Brian Lund is a reserve for the Worth County Sheriff's Office so when he noticed stranded drivers during the blizzard, he knew he needed to help in some way. "I guess we just all knew that we needed to do something and that was pretty much all you could do. You obviously weren't going to get a vehicle out there and plows...it was hard for plows to even get out. It was hard for snowmobiles to get out there and even drive down the interstate."

He and several other snowmobilers hit the bitter elements and checked about 24 vehicles, rescuing one couple who was stuck for hours. "...They were pretty surprised that we showed up because they were sitting in their vehicle since Saturday at about 9 o'clock and we didn't get to them until Sunday at about 3."

Ultimately Lund says he was happy to help, but as someone who worked in law enforcement he knows the importance of being safe while being a good Samaritan. "We were hooked with law enforcement, they knew we were doing it, and we had a radio. Cell phones die when its cold, just make sure you are with somebody else."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -15°
Albert Lea
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -19°
Austin
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -2°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -13°
Rochester
Overcast
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -16°
We're tracking below average temps and more chances for snow through the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Winter postpones local sports again

Image

Snowmobilers help the stranded

Image

Getting to the big game

Image

Highlights: Crestwood vs. Waukon in 3A state tournament

Image

Food truck season is coming!

Image

Interstate 35 reopening in Iowa

Image

Mason City Community Members Help Rochester Grizzlies

Image

Tracking Our Wintry Onslaught: More Cold. More Snow.

Image

Nonstop Calls to Towing Companies

Image

Digging Out

Community Events