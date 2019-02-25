Northwood residents help rescue stranded drivers

NORTHWOOD, Iowa- Brian Lund is a reserve for the Worth County Sheriff's Office so when he noticed stranded drivers during the blizzard, he knew he needed to help in some way. "I guess we just all knew that we needed to do something and that was pretty much all you could do. You obviously weren't going to get a vehicle out there and plows...it was hard for plows to even get out. It was hard for snowmobiles to get out there and even drive down the interstate."

He and several other snowmobilers hit the bitter elements and checked about 24 vehicles, rescuing one couple who was stuck for hours. "...They were pretty surprised that we showed up because they were sitting in their vehicle since Saturday at about 9 o'clock and we didn't get to them until Sunday at about 3."

Ultimately Lund says he was happy to help, but as someone who worked in law enforcement he knows the importance of being safe while being a good Samaritan. "We were hooked with law enforcement, they knew we were doing it, and we had a radio. Cell phones die when its cold, just make sure you are with somebody else."