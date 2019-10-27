Northwood mom receives her 'happy haven'

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - Everyone needs a place to call their own.

'My Happy Place' is a North Iowa-based organization that redesigns and redecorates bedrooms for children who have been diagnosed with a life-threatening illness.

Now, their sister project 'My Happy Haven' is working to help women who are going through the same scenario.

Jennifer Mikesell has been fighting liposarcoma, a form of soft tissue sarcoma, since 2016. The mother of five balances her family and her job at Holiday Inn Express and Suites.

"You do so much to try to do what you can with the energy you have. I have five kids. You still have to try to cook, you still have to make it to their activities. When you come home, you have no energy left. You're done."

Her former bedroom looked much different, darker and more dull. Now, with her newly redone bedroom, complete with a cabin-esque theme, it can help with the stress in her life.

"I didn't know what to expect. This is insane. This is beautiful. I never had anything like this before."

Deidra Rattay is one of the co-founders of 'My Happy Place' and 'My Happy Haven.' Their goal is to help women who are going through health crises like Jennifer, by taking off some of that burden and providing respite.

"Cancer rips women at the core because they're still trying to take care of their family, they're still trying to take care of their household, they're still trying to work. A lot of times, there's not a lot of support there, so we wanted to be the good news phone call in the midst of a bad storm."

For Jennifer, she recently found that her cancer is coming back with a vengeance by spreading into other organs, including her brain and heart. But through it all, she's continuing to stick to her motto, "I survive because that's what I do." It's printed on a mug, one of the things that stuck out to her when she saw the renovated space.

"I think the first thing that I saw was the sign right behind me, 'You and Me We Got This.' My husband says it to me every day.

"They far exceeded anything I would've done, and certainly not anything I would have ever taken the time to do for myself. And I think that's why they do that is us moms are so busy taking care of our families that we don't take the time to do anything ourselves. It's definitely the gift they intended to be."

If you know someone that would be deserving of a bedroom makeover, click here. Like their sister project, 'My Happy Haven' relies on volunteer help, from carpet to decor and everything in between, as well as donations.