Northwood man with many convictions pleads guilty again

MASON CITY, Iowa – A repeat offender is pleading guilty to two more crimes.

Andy Clint Powell II, 43 of Northwood, has entered guilty pleas to two counts of 2nd degree attempted burglary.

Authorities say the first occurred on October 8, 2019, when Powell entered North Iowa Eye Clinic and stole a checkbook from a nurse’s desk, then went into a doctor’s officer and stole a cell phone and a wallet. The next crime happened on October 16, 2019, when Powell reportedly stole a wallet from an employee’s purse at the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health.

According to court documents, Powell has the previous convictions on his record:

- 1994 in Cerro Gordo County for 3rd degree burglary.

- 2001 in Cerro Gordo County for forgery.

- 2004 in Cerro Gordo County for 3rd degree burglary.

- 2009 in Cerro Gordo County for assault causing serious injury.

- 2016 in Winnebago County for domestic abuse assault-3rd of subsequent offense.

- 2016 in Cerro Gordo County for 3rd degree burglary.

Powell’s sentencing is scheduled for February 19.