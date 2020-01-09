Clear

Northwood man with many convictions pleads guilty again

Takes plea deal on Mason City burglaries.

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 1:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A repeat offender is pleading guilty to two more crimes.

Andy Clint Powell II, 43 of Northwood, has entered guilty pleas to two counts of 2nd degree attempted burglary.

Authorities say the first occurred on October 8, 2019, when Powell entered North Iowa Eye Clinic and stole a checkbook from a nurse’s desk, then went into a doctor’s officer and stole a cell phone and a wallet. The next crime happened on October 16, 2019, when Powell reportedly stole a wallet from an employee’s purse at the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health.

According to court documents, Powell has the previous convictions on his record:

- 1994 in Cerro Gordo County for 3rd degree burglary.
- 2001 in Cerro Gordo County for forgery.
- 2004 in Cerro Gordo County for 3rd degree burglary.
- 2009 in Cerro Gordo County for assault causing serious injury.
- 2016 in Winnebago County for domestic abuse assault-3rd of subsequent offense.
- 2016 in Cerro Gordo County for 3rd degree burglary.

Powell’s sentencing is scheduled for February 19.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 33°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 38°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 32°
Warmer air is here but not for long
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Family Service Rochester new service

Image

Fillmore County Red Alert System

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Addressing vaping at Crestwood High

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Precipitation Threats on a Mild Thursday

Image

SAW: Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth

Image

Latest NJCAA wrestling rankings

Image

Goodman reaches career milestone

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/8

Image

New dog-themed brewery in Chatfield

Community Events