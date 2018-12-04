Clear

Northwood man pleads not guilty to Mason City meth crime

Michael Anderson Michael Anderson

Arrested on November 11.

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man authorities say was caught with a “large amount” of methamphetamine is pleading not guilty.

Michael James Anderson, 31 of Northwood, is charged with possession with intent to deliver meth and failure to use a drug tax stamp. He was arrested after being stopped just after midnight on November 11 at 4th Street SW and Indianhead Drive. Law enforcement says he had well over five grams of meth, a scale, and numerous plastic bags.

Anderson demanded a speedy trial and one is scheduled to start on January 8, 2019.

