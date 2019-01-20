Northwood man pleads guilty to meth possession

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Northwood man has changed his plea in a Cerro Gordo County drug case.
Michael James Anderson, 31, was arrested on November 11, 2018, after a traffic stop in Mason City. Law enforcement says he had a “large amount” of methamphetamine, a scale, and numerous plastic bags.
Anderson is now pleading guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth. His sentencing is scheduled for March 4.
