Northwood man pleads guilty to meth possession

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Northwood man has changed his plea in a Cerro Gordo County drug case.

Michael James Anderson, 31, was arrested on November 11, 2018, after a traffic stop in Mason City. Law enforcement says he had a “large amount” of methamphetamine, a scale, and numerous plastic bags.

Anderson is now pleading guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth. His sentencing is scheduled for March 4.