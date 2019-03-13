Northwood man pleads guilty to Cerro Gordo Co. drug crime

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested for what authorities called a “large amount” of meth pleads guilty to possessing far less.

Michael James Anderson, 31 of Northwood, has entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to deliver less than five grams of methamphetamine. Law enforcement says he was caught with well over that after a traffic stop on November 11. Anderson also pleaded guilty to failure to use a drug tax stamp.

As part of his plea deal, Anderson has been sentenced to three to five years of probation. He must also spend up to 180 days in a residential correctional facility and follow all recommended treatment from a substance abuse and mental health evaluation.