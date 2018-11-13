Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian hit while walking on Mason City roadway has died Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Authorities: Northwood man arrested after being found with 'large amount' of meth in Mason City

Anderson possessed well over five grams of meth, according to court documents.

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 10:11 AM
Updated: Nov. 13, 2018 10:12 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A traffic stop resulted in felony drug charges against a Northwood man after he was allegedly found with what authorities called a "large amount" of methamphetamine.
Michael Anderson, 31, is facing charges for controlled substance violations, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to affix a tax stamp after being stopped at 4th St. and S. Indianhead Dr. on Sunday at 12:21 a.m.
Anderson possessed well over five grams of meth, according to court documents, and had a scale and numerous plastic bags, according to court documents.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 9°
We're tracking warmer temperatures to return along with more sunshine
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester doing post-election day work

Image

Rochester coffee shops team up to get customers to buy local

Image

Your Tuesday StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Changes coming to DMCC board

Image

Business forced out

Image

Top Colonel speaks with Northwood-Kensett students

Image

Awesome Blossoms Rally Together

Image

Immigration Discussion

Image

Sheriff: Dogs rescued from puppy mill

Image

Operation Christmas Child

Community Events