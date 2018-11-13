Authorities: Northwood man arrested after being found with 'large amount' of meth in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - A traffic stop resulted in felony drug charges against a Northwood man after he was allegedly found with what authorities called a "large amount" of methamphetamine.

Michael Anderson, 31, is facing charges for controlled substance violations, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to affix a tax stamp after being stopped at 4th St. and S. Indianhead Dr. on Sunday at 12:21 a.m.

Anderson possessed well over five grams of meth, according to court documents, and had a scale and numerous plastic bags, according to court documents.